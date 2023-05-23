Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) volume exceeds 192.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $1.88, up 159.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.3699 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Over the past 52 weeks, MBOT has traded in a range of $1.00-$6.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.00%. With a float of $7.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Microbot Medical Inc. is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.45) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Looking closely at Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT), its last 5-days average volume was 38.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 64.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 405.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5500. However, in the short run, Microbot Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.5000. Second resistance stands at $5.8200. The third major resistance level sits at $7.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3000.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.86 million has total of 8,131K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -13,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,853 K.

