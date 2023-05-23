Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 19, 2023, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) trading session started at the price of $0.1549, that was -7.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1648 and dropped to $0.145 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for MOBQ has been $0.13 – $2.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 61.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.90%. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.05 million.

In an organization with 14 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.33 million. That was better than the volume of 3.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 313.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1817, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7971. However, in the short run, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1616. Second resistance stands at $0.1731. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1814. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1418, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1335. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1220.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

There are 17,052K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.80 million. As of now, sales total 4,170 K while income totals -8,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 800 K while its last quarter net income were -1,770 K.