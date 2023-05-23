MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) kicked off at the price of $2.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) stock priced at $2.25, down -4.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. MYMD’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $6.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.10%. With a float of $33.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 15,300. In this transaction EVP of Operations, GC of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 225,000 shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -79.27.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)

Looking closely at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MYMD) raw stochastic average was set at 60.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.25. However, in the short run, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.30. Second resistance stands at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.80.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 78.86 million, the company has a total of 39,470K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -15,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,746 K.