NN Inc. (NNBR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.39%

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $1.25, up 4.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Over the past 52 weeks, NNBR has traded in a range of $0.97-$3.61.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -4.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.50%. With a float of $42.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.31 million.

In an organization with 3363 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.10, operating margin of -4.23, and the pretax margin is -6.23.

NN Inc. (NNBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of NN Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 31,150. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,714,427 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 30,000 for $1.24, making the entire transaction worth $37,176. This insider now owns 5,689,427 shares in total.

NN Inc. (NNBR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -5.23 while generating a return on equity of -9.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -24.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NN Inc.’s (NNBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NN Inc. (NNBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.38 million. That was better than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, NN Inc.’s (NNBR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1345, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7849. However, in the short run, NN Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3467. Second resistance stands at $1.3933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1733. The third support level lies at $1.1267 if the price breaches the second support level.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 59.10 million has total of 45,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 498,740 K in contrast with the sum of -26,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 127,090 K and last quarter income was -10,180 K.