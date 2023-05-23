No matter how cynical the overall market is American Express Company (AXP) performance over the last week is recorded 3.39%

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $154.57, plunging -0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.915 and dropped to $152.1377 before settling in for the closing price of $153.48. Within the past 52 weeks, AXP’s price has moved between $130.65 and $182.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.80%. With a float of $741.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $743.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 77300 workers is very important to gauge.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 952,187. In this transaction President, U.S. Consumer Serv of this company sold 5,456 shares at a rate of $174.52, taking the stock ownership to the 7,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Colleague Experience Off sold 15,217 for $173.18, making the entire transaction worth $2,635,280. This insider now owns 13,712 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.65) by -$0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

American Express Company (AXP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

The latest stats from [American Express Company, AXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.31 million was inferior to 3.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.67.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $154.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $156.11. The third major resistance level sits at $157.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $148.98.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 114.07 billion based on 743,241K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,625 M and income totals 7,514 M. The company made 15,714 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,816 M in sales during its previous quarter.