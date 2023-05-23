Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is Canaan Inc. (CAN) performance over the last week is recorded 8.84%

Top Picks

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.51, soaring 9.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.725 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Within the past 52 weeks, CAN’s price has moved between $1.87 and $4.54.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 27.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.70%. With a float of $31.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 541 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.93, operating margin of +8.57, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.79 in the near term. At $2.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.34.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 508.67 million based on 171,502K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 634,880 K and income totals 70,510 K. The company made 36,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -98,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$596.73K in average volume shows that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
May 22, 2023, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) trading session started at the price of $4.69, that was 36.76% jump from the session before....
Read more

Recent developments with Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.02 cents.

Shaun Noe -
On May 22, 2023, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) opened at $46.95, higher 1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Novartis AG (NVS) posted a -2.31% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) stock priced at $101.46, down -0.07% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.