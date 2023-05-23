Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) performance over the last week is recorded -18.92%

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) stock priced at $4.23, down -6.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.23 and dropped to $3.98 before settling in for the closing price of $4.34. OCUP’s price has ranged from $1.78 to $6.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 122.80%. With a float of $20.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.94 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.99, operating margin of +45.74, and the pretax margin is +45.68.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.89 while generating a return on equity of 52.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s (OCUP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. However, in the short run, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.21. Second resistance stands at $4.34. The third major resistance level sits at $4.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.71.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 85.43 million, the company has a total of 20,948K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,850 K while annual income is 17,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,850 K while its latest quarter income was 33,940 K.

