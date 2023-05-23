Now that KKR & Co. Inc.’s volume has hit 2.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $50.08, up 2.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.39 and dropped to $50.00 before settling in for the closing price of $50.03. Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has traded in a range of $41.77-$60.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 10.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -116.90%. With a float of $743.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4150 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.76, operating margin of -49.44, and the pretax margin is -20.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 335,000,001. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,952,381 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 44,782,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,600,000 for $38.83, making the entire transaction worth $295,108,000. This insider now owns 37 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -15.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.05% during the next five years compared to -20.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

The latest stats from [KKR & Co. Inc., KKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.51 million was inferior to 3.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.02.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.13 billion has total of 863,074K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,721 M in contrast with the sum of -841,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,127 M and last quarter income was 339,990 K.