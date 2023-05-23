Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is expecting -59.01% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $6.60, up 3.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.92 and dropped to $6.565 before settling in for the closing price of $6.59. Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has traded in a range of $5.86-$21.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.40%. With a float of $47.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.34 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.32, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is -0.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Office Properties Income Trust is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.18 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Looking closely at Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.20. However, in the short run, Office Properties Income Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.99. Second resistance stands at $7.13. The third major resistance level sits at $7.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.28.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 332.64 million has total of 48,564K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 554,280 K in contrast with the sum of -6,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 132,420 K and last quarter income was -450 K.