Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 38,360 K

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $9.67, up 3.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.045 and dropped to $9.67 before settling in for the closing price of $9.69. Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has traded in a range of $5.35-$13.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -54.30%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.05, operating margin of +54.35, and the pretax margin is +52.08.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.09 while generating a return on equity of 35.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.83% during the next five years compared to 252.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 69.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.13 in the near term. At $10.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.38.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.21 billion has total of 120,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 179,590 K in contrast with the sum of 66,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 38,360 K and last quarter income was 12,540 K.