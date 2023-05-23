Recent developments with Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.93 cents.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.46, soaring 6.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.895 and dropped to $8.45 before settling in for the closing price of $8.30. Within the past 52 weeks, BHC’s price has moved between $4.00 and $10.41.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -1.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.50%. With a float of $344.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.95, operating margin of +17.12, and the pretax margin is -1.59.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bausch Health Companies Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 2,721. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 292 shares at a rate of $9.32, taking the stock ownership to the 359,185 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,550,357 for $17.05, making the entire transaction worth $77,606,339. This insider now owns 310,449,643 shares in total.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -2.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.60% during the next five years compared to -16.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) saw its 5-day average volume 12.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s (BHC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.98 in the near term. At $9.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.27. The third support level lies at $8.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.29 billion based on 362,037K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,124 M and income totals -225,000 K. The company made 1,944 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -201,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.