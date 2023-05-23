Recent developments with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.00 cents.

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) stock priced at $0.2994, down -9.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3495 and dropped to $0.2994 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. DBD’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $5.27 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -631.30%. With a float of $71.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of +0.57, and the pretax margin is -12.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 50,358. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,500 shares at a rate of $2.88, taking the stock ownership to the 172,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 7,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $20,440. This insider now owns 358,286 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.85 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -631.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -29.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

The latest stats from [Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, DBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.38 million was inferior to 3.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 278.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 206.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1680. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3732. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3968. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2966, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2730. The third support level lies at $0.2465 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.48 million, the company has a total of 79,610K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,461 M while annual income is -581,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 858,100 K while its latest quarter income was -111,100 K.