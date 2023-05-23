Recent developments with Fiserv Inc. (FISV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.86 cents.

May 22, 2023, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) trading session started at the price of $119.98. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.2585 and dropped to $119.331 before settling in for the closing price of $119.54. A 52-week range for FISV has been $87.03 – $122.39.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 96.60%. With a float of $612.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $626.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.95, operating margin of +21.93, and the pretax margin is +16.42.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fiserv Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Fiserv Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 1,014,305. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $119.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,491 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 for $121.69, making the entire transaction worth $973,520. This insider now owns 195,356 shares in total.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.13% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fiserv Inc. (FISV)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) saw its 5-day average volume 2.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Fiserv Inc.’s (FISV) raw stochastic average was set at 87.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $120.09 in the near term. At $120.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $121.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.78. The third support level lies at $118.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Key Stats

There are 628,126K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 74.18 billion. As of now, sales total 17,737 M while income totals 2,530 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,547 M while its last quarter net income were 563,000 K.