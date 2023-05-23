Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) soared 3.13 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $1.25, up 3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has traded in a range of $0.62-$4.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 22.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 306.90%. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 525 workers is very important to gauge.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

The latest stats from [Republic First Bancorp Inc., FRBK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 34.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2036, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2768. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1100.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 83.01 million has total of 63,864K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 180,550 K in contrast with the sum of 25,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,430 K and last quarter income was -9,080 K.