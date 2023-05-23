RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.38%

May 22, 2023, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) trading session started at the price of $10.64, that was 0.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.72 and dropped to $10.52 before settling in for the closing price of $10.57. A 52-week range for RLJ has been $9.27 – $14.31.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 105.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +10.11, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RLJ Lodging Trust stocks. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 36.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.72 in the near term. At $10.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.42. The third support level lies at $10.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

There are 159,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.71 billion. As of now, sales total 1,194 M while income totals 41,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 314,500 K while its last quarter net income were 10,650 K.