Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) last year’s performance of 39.87% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) stock priced at $80.00, up 0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.16 and dropped to $78.97 before settling in for the closing price of $79.60. RCL’s price has ranged from $31.09 to $80.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.50%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.47 million.

The firm has a total of 102500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.25, operating margin of -10.52, and the pretax margin is -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 2,922,949. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 36,536 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 147,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 20,624 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,649,998. This insider now owns 122,191 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., RCL], we can find that recorded value of 3.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.34. The third major resistance level sits at $83.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $76.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.68 billion, the company has a total of 255,737K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,841 M while annual income is -2,156 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,885 M while its latest quarter income was -47,910 K.