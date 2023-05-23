Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.42 million

On May 22, 2023, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) opened at $1.32, higher 5.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Price fluctuations for SGMO have ranged from $1.18 to $6.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 24.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.00% at the time writing. With a float of $138.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 478 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.12, operating margin of -180.85, and the pretax margin is -172.37.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 526,520. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.27, taking the stock ownership to the 23,652,466 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $5.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,130,720. This insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in total.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -172.76 while generating a return on equity of -57.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Looking closely at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s (SGMO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4646. However, in the short run, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3867. Second resistance stands at $1.4133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2467.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Key Stats

There are currently 171,826K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 233.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 111,300 K according to its annual income of -192,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 157,960 K and its income totaled 21,130 K.