Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) kicked off at the price of $7.47: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

May 22, 2023, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) trading session started at the price of $6.95, that was 7.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.49 and dropped to $6.90 before settling in for the closing price of $6.95. A 52-week range for TDS has been $6.73 – $18.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -106.10%. With a float of $91.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 78,819. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,511 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Looking closely at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.37. However, in the short run, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.67. Second resistance stands at $7.88. The third major resistance level sits at $8.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.49.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

There are 112,573K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 783.08 million. As of now, sales total 5,413 M while income totals 62,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,303 M while its last quarter net income were 8,000 K.