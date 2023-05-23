Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) 20 Days SMA touches -23.01%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

May 22, 2023, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) trading session started at the price of $2.27, that was -0.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. A 52-week range for TCS has been $2.21 – $8.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.60%. With a float of $34.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.67, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -13.73.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Container Store Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Container Store Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 74,980. In this transaction CEO & PRESIDENT of this company bought 33,500 shares at a rate of $2.24, taking the stock ownership to the 500,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 27,492 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $69,984. This insider now owns 184,059 shares in total.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$4.01. This company achieved a net margin of -15.17 while generating a return on equity of -46.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.30% during the next five years compared to 39.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)

Looking closely at The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, The Container Store Group Inc.’s (TCS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. However, in the short run, The Container Store Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.28. Second resistance stands at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.04.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) Key Stats

There are 50,629K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 126.53 million. As of now, sales total 1,094 M while income totals 81,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 252,240 K while its last quarter net income were 4,170 K.

