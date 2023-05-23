Toast Inc. (TOST) average volume reaches $6.24M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) stock priced at $20.86, up 2.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.60 and dropped to $20.76 before settling in for the closing price of $20.81. TOST’s price has ranged from $12.15 to $26.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.00%. With a float of $342.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $524.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of -13.91, and the pretax margin is -10.14.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 10,340,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $20.68, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 128,947 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $2,666,624. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.07 while generating a return on equity of -25.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Toast Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Looking closely at Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST), its last 5-days average volume was 6.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 53.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.03. However, in the short run, Toast Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.68. Second resistance stands at $22.06. The third major resistance level sits at $22.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.00.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.43 billion, the company has a total of 530,483K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,731 M while annual income is -275,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 819,000 K while its latest quarter income was -81,000 K.