TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is -21.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 22, 2023, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) opened at $4.626, lower -5.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.596 and dropped to $4.312 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Price fluctuations for RNAZ have ranged from $0.28 to $2.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -66.70% at the time writing. With a float of $7.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.00 million.

In an organization with 19 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 23,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 893,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $15,240. This insider now owns 139,377 shares in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -148.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s (RNAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 6.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3385, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6810. However, in the short run, TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2941. Second resistance stands at $0.3190. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2299, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1906. The third support level lies at $0.1657 if the price breaches the second support level.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Key Stats

There are currently 15,824K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -17,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,817 K.