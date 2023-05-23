Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) with a beta value of 1.15 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $13.14, up 14.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.285 and dropped to $13.11 before settling in for the closing price of $13.03. Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has traded in a range of $11.46-$58.76.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 80.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.78 million.

The firm has a total of 989 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Twist Bioscience Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 109.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 132,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.20, taking the stock ownership to the 29,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,340 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.12) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 17.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.62. The third major resistance level sits at $17.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.42.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 858.48 million has total of 57,147K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 203,570 K in contrast with the sum of -217,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60,180 K and last quarter income was -59,160 K.