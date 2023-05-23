Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) average volume reaches $648.52K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) stock priced at $491.05, down -2.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $492.207 and dropped to $479.60 before settling in for the closing price of $491.05. ULTA’s price has ranged from $330.80 to $556.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.60%. With a float of $49.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.62 million.

The firm has a total of 18500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.62, operating margin of +16.16, and the pretax margin is +16.10.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Ulta Beauty Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 683,583. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 1,255 shares at a rate of $544.69, taking the stock ownership to the 2,491 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 1,200 for $541.12, making the entire transaction worth $649,342. This insider now owns 6,632 shares in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $6.68 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 71.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.92% during the next five years compared to 20.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.01, a number that is poised to hit 5.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ulta Beauty Inc., ULTA], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.25.

During the past 100 days, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (ULTA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $524.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $469.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $488.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $496.77. The third major resistance level sits at $501.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $476.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $471.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $463.51.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.18 billion, the company has a total of 50,089K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,209 M while annual income is 1,242 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,227 M while its latest quarter income was 340,750 K.