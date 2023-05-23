Search
Sana Meer
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) kicked off at the price of $0.99: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.97, soaring 4.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, URG’s price has moved between $0.82 and $1.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.70%. With a float of $216.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -72405.26, operating margin of -104178.95, and the pretax margin is -90210.53.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 31,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 63,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Director sold 175,500 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,535. This insider now owns 63,366 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -90210.53 while generating a return on equity of -25.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9317, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1432. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0128 in the near term. At $1.0313, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0627. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9629, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9315. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9130.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 266.20 million based on 264,727K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20 K and income totals -17,140 K. The company made 6,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -710 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) soared 5.79 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
May 22, 2023, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) trading session started at the price of $2.59, that was 5.79% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.85 million

Steve Mayer -
On May 22, 2023, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) opened at $2.64, higher 8.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -3.22% for Trane Technologies plc (TT) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) stock priced at $173.60, down -1.18% from the previous...
Read more

