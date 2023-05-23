Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 143,100 K

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) stock priced at $20.05, down -1.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.22 and dropped to $19.71 before settling in for the closing price of $20.10. UBA’s price has ranged from $15.07 to $20.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.70%. With a float of $30.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.83 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.05, operating margin of +37.78, and the pretax margin is +30.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is 2.69%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 259,740. In this transaction Senior VP and CFO of this company sold 13,500 shares at a rate of $19.24, taking the stock ownership to the 101,606 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.75 while generating a return on equity of 6.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.91% during the next five years compared to -5.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70 and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s (UBA) raw stochastic average was set at 86.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.74. However, in the short run, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.11. Second resistance stands at $20.42. The third major resistance level sits at $20.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.09.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 786.26 million, the company has a total of 39,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 143,100 K while annual income is 39,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,300 K while its latest quarter income was 10,220 K.