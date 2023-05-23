Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) posted a 6.38% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) stock priced at $22.69, up 0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.125 and dropped to $22.69 before settling in for the closing price of $22.82. VECO’s price has ranged from $16.11 to $23.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 424.20%. With a float of $50.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1221 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.18, operating margin of +9.38, and the pretax margin is +7.89.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Veeco Instruments Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 110.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 46,750. In this transaction SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $21.25, taking the stock ownership to the 62,504 shares.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.84 while generating a return on equity of 32.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 424.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Veeco Instruments Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Looking closely at Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.95. However, in the short run, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.19. Second resistance stands at $23.38. The third major resistance level sits at $23.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.32.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 51,693K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 646,140 K while annual income is 166,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 153,500 K while its latest quarter income was 8,740 K.