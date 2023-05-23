Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) stock priced at $2.07, up 20.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.54 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. BBIG’s price has ranged from $2.06 to $41.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -9.40% over the past five years. With a float of $12.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 106.04

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.71 in the near term. At $2.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.67.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.62 million, the company has a total of 12,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,790 K while annual income is -713,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,563 K while its latest quarter income was -98,982 K.