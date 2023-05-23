Search
Steve Mayer
WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) average volume reaches $219.11K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.45, soaring 6.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.22 and dropped to $71.89 before settling in for the closing price of $71.30. Within the past 52 weeks, WNS’s price has moved between $68.13 and $94.96.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.70%. With a float of $25.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.12 million.

The firm has a total of 59755 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.60, operating margin of +13.58, and the pretax margin is +13.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WNS (Holdings) Limited is 1.98%, while institutional ownership is 103.49%.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.22 while generating a return on equity of 17.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Trading Performance Indicators

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WNS (Holdings) Limited, WNS], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s (WNS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.03. The third major resistance level sits at $81.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.84.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.57 billion based on 48,138K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,224 M and income totals 137,300 K. The company made 314,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.

