ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,332 M

On May 22, 2023, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) opened at $28.96, higher 1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.585 and dropped to $28.92 before settling in for the closing price of $28.75. Price fluctuations for ZTO have ranged from $16.06 to $30.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 22.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $391.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $808.87 million.

In an organization with 24888 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.55, operating margin of +19.68, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 0.79%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.25 while generating a return on equity of 13.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.30% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.47 million. That was better than the volume of 2.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 84.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.85. However, in the short run, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.44. Second resistance stands at $29.85. The third major resistance level sits at $30.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

There are currently 620,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,129 M according to its annual income of 987,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,332 M and its income totaled 302,740 K.