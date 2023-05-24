$1.45M in average volume shows that Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is heading in the right direction

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $134.80, down -2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.80 and dropped to $131.28 before settling in for the closing price of $134.91. Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has traded in a range of $103.96-$143.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.40%. With a float of $277.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.33, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 544,488. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,920 shares at a rate of $138.90, taking the stock ownership to the 57,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chief Legal &Franchise Officer sold 2,553 for $140.00, making the entire transaction worth $357,420. This insider now owns 11,724 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Looking closely at Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 39.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.91. However, in the short run, Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $133.74. Second resistance stands at $136.03. The third major resistance level sits at $137.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $128.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $126.70.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.86 billion has total of 280,087K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,842 M in contrast with the sum of 1,325 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,645 M and last quarter income was 300,000 K.