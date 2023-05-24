2.56% volatility in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 23, 2023, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) trading session started at the price of $5.05, that was -2.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.1102 and dropped to $4.92 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. A 52-week range for CHMI has been $4.58 – $7.24.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -3.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 328.60%. With a float of $20.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.66 million.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 7,693. In this transaction President of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,264 shares.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 328.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.80% during the next five years compared to -31.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s (CHMI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.05 in the near term. At $5.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.67.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Key Stats

There are 25,797K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 128.18 million. As of now, sales total 12,080 K while income totals 21,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,370 K while its last quarter net income were -32,050 K.