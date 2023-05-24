29.07% percent quarterly performance for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock priced at $311.23, down -3.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $311.9175 and dropped to $297.8297 before settling in for the closing price of $313.62. ISRG’s price has ranged from $180.07 to $317.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.60%. With a float of $348.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12120 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.30, operating margin of +25.35, and the pretax margin is +25.82.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 612,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $306.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director sold 7,323 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,196,900. This insider now owns 15,482 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.96% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 104.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Looking closely at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.82.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 82.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $277.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $246.94. However, in the short run, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $309.63. Second resistance stands at $317.82. The third major resistance level sits at $323.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $295.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $289.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $281.45.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 105.16 billion, the company has a total of 350,398K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,222 M while annual income is 1,322 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,696 M while its latest quarter income was 355,300 K.