$566.53K in average volume shows that Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) stock priced at $0.7746, up 2.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7755 and dropped to $0.7111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. SPIR’s price has ranged from $0.57 to $2.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.70%. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 418 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.76, operating margin of -85.40, and the pretax margin is -110.99.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 92,385. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,396 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 10,887,289 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,118 for $1.02, making the entire transaction worth $35,891. This insider now owns 1,153,461 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -111.39 while generating a return on equity of -59.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spire Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0818. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7668 in the near term. At $0.8034, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8312. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7024, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6746. The third support level lies at $0.6380 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 114.79 million, the company has a total of 146,063K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,270 K while annual income is -89,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,170 K while its latest quarter income was -17,670 K.