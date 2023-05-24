$625.64K in average volume shows that PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) stock priced at $0.9134, down -6.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9249 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. CELL’s price has ranged from $0.74 to $6.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.40%. With a float of $58.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.76 million.

In an organization with 285 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.43, operating margin of -120.29, and the pretax margin is -124.61.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PhenomeX Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -124.74 while generating a return on equity of -55.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PhenomeX Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, PhenomeX Inc.’s (CELL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3244. However, in the short run, PhenomeX Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8899. Second resistance stands at $0.9699. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0148. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7201. The third support level lies at $0.6401 if the price breaches the second support level.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 78.43 million, the company has a total of 72,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 78,600 K while annual income is -98,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,520 K while its latest quarter income was -23,420 K.