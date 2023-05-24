89bio Inc. (ETNB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

May 23, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) trading session started at the price of $17.45, that was -2.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.915 and dropped to $16.51 before settling in for the closing price of $17.32. A 52-week range for ETNB has been $2.52 – $18.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.60%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 89bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 247,799. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 13,683 shares at a rate of $18.11, taking the stock ownership to the 164,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,721 for $14.95, making the entire transaction worth $130,379. This insider now owns 53,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.52) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

The latest stats from [89bio Inc., ETNB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was inferior to 1.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 76.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.83. The third major resistance level sits at $20.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.53.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are 72,868K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.22 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -102,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -28,840 K.