9.06% volatility in Wallbox N.V. (WBX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.60, soaring 6.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $3.59 before settling in for the closing price of $3.56. Within the past 52 weeks, WBX’s price has moved between $2.44 and $11.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.60%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1267 employees.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.02 in the near term. At $4.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 659.42 million based on 171,767K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 151,910 K and income totals -66,170 K.