A look at Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 23, 2023, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) trading session started at the price of $44.93, that was 0.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.12 and dropped to $44.383 before settling in for the closing price of $44.81. A 52-week range for FUN has been $37.58 – $49.40.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 736.30%. With a float of $48.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

The firm has a total of 4400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.97, operating margin of +20.63, and the pretax margin is +20.45.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cedar Fair L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Cedar Fair L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 66,225. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $44.15, taking the stock ownership to the 31,397 shares.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.85) by $2.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 736.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.12% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37 and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cedar Fair L.P., FUN], we can find that recorded value of 0.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) raw stochastic average was set at 66.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.57. The third major resistance level sits at $46.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.81.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Key Stats

There are 51,328K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.30 billion. As of now, sales total 1,817 M while income totals 307,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 84,550 K while its last quarter net income were -134,550 K.