A look at Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $95.98, plunging -1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.345 and dropped to $94.80 before settling in for the closing price of $96.72. Within the past 52 weeks, ENTG’s price has moved between $61.75 and $115.43.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -51.30%. With a float of $147.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.43 million.

The firm has a total of 10000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.16, operating margin of +14.62, and the pretax margin is +7.53.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Entegris Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 104.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 1,282,906. In this transaction SVP & President, AMH of this company sold 14,004 shares at a rate of $91.61, taking the stock ownership to the 17,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s SVP & CTO sold 4,845 for $90.72, making the entire transaction worth $439,538. This insider now owns 15,588 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.52) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.96% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Entegris Inc., ENTG], we can find that recorded value of 1.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 88.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.26. The third major resistance level sits at $99.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.55.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.41 billion based on 149,685K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,282 M and income totals 208,920 K. The company made 922,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -88,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.