A look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 23, 2023, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) opened at $7.23, lower -1.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.425 and dropped to $7.13 before settling in for the closing price of $7.28. Price fluctuations for GLDD have ranged from $4.74 to $15.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -169.20% at the time writing. With a float of $64.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 426 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.00, operating margin of -0.88, and the pretax margin is -6.69.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 830,490. In this transaction Director of this company bought 121,721 shares at a rate of $6.82, taking the stock ownership to the 333,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 6,860 for $6.75, making the entire transaction worth $46,286. This insider now owns 212,167 shares in total.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -5.25 while generating a return on equity of -8.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to -0.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) raw stochastic average was set at 91.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.37 in the near term. At $7.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Key Stats

There are currently 66,416K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 478.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 648,780 K according to its annual income of -34,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 158,040 K and its income totaled -3,230 K.