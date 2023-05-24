A look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 23, 2023, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) opened at $5.27, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $5.22 before settling in for the closing price of $5.31. Price fluctuations for SAND have ranged from $4.51 to $7.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -66.70% at the time writing.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.79, operating margin of +30.09, and the pretax margin is +61.47.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.77%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +52.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sandstorm Gold Ltd., SAND], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 35.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.35. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.13.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

There are currently 298,740K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 148,730 K according to its annual income of 78,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,980 K and its income totaled 15,670 K.