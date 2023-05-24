A major move is in the offing as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) market cap hits 4.26 billion

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) stock priced at $65.39, up 0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.34 and dropped to $64.635 before settling in for the closing price of $65.48. BECN’s price has ranged from $45.71 to $68.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 731.70%. With a float of $49.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7478 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.63, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +7.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 104.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 92,580. In this transaction President, South Division of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $61.72, taking the stock ownership to the 58,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s President, South Division sold 1,895 for $61.08, making the entire transaction worth $115,747. This insider now owns 58,183 shares in total.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 731.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.83% during the next five years compared to 69.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s (BECN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.68 in the near term. At $67.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.26 billion, the company has a total of 63,748K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,430 M while annual income is 458,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,732 M while its latest quarter income was 24,800 K.