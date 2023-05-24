A major move is in the offing as Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) market cap hits 10.08 billion

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $131.70, plunging -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.15 and dropped to $128.40 before settling in for the closing price of $131.22. Within the past 52 weeks, CELH’s price has moved between $52.11 and $138.80.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 150.20%. With a float of $40.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.67 million.

The firm has a total of 378 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.15, operating margin of -24.14, and the pretax margin is -23.36.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 2,440,600. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $122.03, taking the stock ownership to the 29,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 514,933 for $97.10, making the entire transaction worth $49,999,994. This insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -28.65 while generating a return on equity of -34.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 133.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Celsius Holdings Inc., CELH], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.22.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 84.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $132.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $135.14. The third major resistance level sits at $137.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $122.87.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.08 billion based on 76,789K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 653,600 K and income totals -187,280 K. The company made 259,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.