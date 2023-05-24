ACDC (ProFrac Holding Corp.) climbed 2.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $12.35, up 2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.505 and dropped to $12.095 before settling in for the closing price of $12.03. Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has traded in a range of $9.01-$27.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3664 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 2,443,405. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 210,095 shares at a rate of $11.63, taking the stock ownership to the 69,607,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 329,403 for $11.30, making the entire transaction worth $3,722,254. This insider now owns 69,397,028 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.51 in the near term. At $12.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.69.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.91 billion has total of 158,997K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,426 M in contrast with the sum of 91,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 851,700 K and last quarter income was 22,000 K.