Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) volume exceeds 0.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.72, plunging -0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.34 and dropped to $65.30 before settling in for the closing price of $65.61. Within the past 52 weeks, ADC’s price has moved between $63.34 and $80.44.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 31.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.40%. With a float of $87.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +50.50, and the pretax margin is +37.02.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agree Realty Corporation is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 112.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 326,750. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $65.35, taking the stock ownership to the 524,253 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER bought 1,500 for $65.50, making the entire transaction worth $98,250. This insider now owns 32,151 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +35.38 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.01% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

The latest stats from [Agree Realty Corporation, ADC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 0.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.69. The third major resistance level sits at $67.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.92.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.10 billion based on 93,198K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 429,810 K and income totals 152,440 K. The company made 126,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.