Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) average volume reaches $662.26K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) stock priced at $45.62, down -2.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.14 and dropped to $43.34 before settling in for the closing price of $45.66. AKRO’s price has ranged from $7.52 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.70%. With a float of $35.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 10,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $26.00, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 120,000 for $42.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,040,000. This insider now owns 520,000 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Looking closely at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 46.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.58. However, in the short run, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.21. Second resistance stands at $50.07. The third major resistance level sits at $52.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.61.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.15 billion, the company has a total of 50,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -112,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -25,830 K.