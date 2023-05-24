Annexon Inc. (ANNX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.41% last month.

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) stock priced at $6.07, down -5.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.12 and dropped to $5.59 before settling in for the closing price of $5.96. ANNX’s price has ranged from $2.89 to $7.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $46.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.86 million.

In an organization with 80 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Annexon Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 38,564. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 6,571 shares at a rate of $5.87, taking the stock ownership to the 197,646 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 166 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,046. This insider now owns 29,542 shares in total.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -61.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Annexon Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annexon Inc. (ANNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Annexon Inc.’s (ANNX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.52. However, in the short run, Annexon Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.96. Second resistance stands at $6.30. The third major resistance level sits at $6.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.24. The third support level lies at $4.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 292.79 million, the company has a total of 53,084K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -141,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -38,680 K.