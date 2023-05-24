Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.97 million

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $85.59, plunging -0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.46 and dropped to $84.07 before settling in for the closing price of $85.13. Within the past 52 weeks, ARES’s price has moved between $52.69 and $90.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 15.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -57.30%. With a float of $132.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2550 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.57, operating margin of +12.75, and the pretax margin is +16.30.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ares Management Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 957,880. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 11,531 shares at a rate of $83.07, taking the stock ownership to the 243,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer sold 15,000 for $82.95, making the entire transaction worth $1,244,250. This insider now owns 514,661 shares in total.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.81) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 8.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.50% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.01 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) raw stochastic average was set at 76.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.57.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.17 billion based on 302,411K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,055 M and income totals 167,540 K. The company made 813,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 94,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.