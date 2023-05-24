Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) average volume reaches $980.26K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $35.00, down -1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.61 and dropped to $34.03 before settling in for the closing price of $35.15. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has traded in a range of $28.04-$73.27.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.40%. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.27 million.

The firm has a total of 507 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 346,115. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 11,654 shares at a rate of $29.70, taking the stock ownership to the 69,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s CEO sold 6,493 for $29.09, making the entire transaction worth $188,904. This insider now owns 1,117,979 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.30. The third major resistance level sits at $36.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.24.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.66 billion has total of 76,217K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,920 K in contrast with the sum of -289,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,210 K and last quarter income was -96,460 K.