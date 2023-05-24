Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.72 million

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) stock priced at $93.46, up 0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.18 and dropped to $93.04 before settling in for the closing price of $93.17. BAH’s price has ranged from $78.05 to $112.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.20%. With a float of $129.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.05, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +7.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 2,764,575. In this transaction EVP & Chief People Officer of this company sold 27,925 shares at a rate of $99.00, taking the stock ownership to the 20,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 15,000 for $104.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,563,600. This insider now owns 62,240 shares in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 43.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 341.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Looking closely at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) raw stochastic average was set at 31.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.89. However, in the short run, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.11. Second resistance stands at $94.71. The third major resistance level sits at $95.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.46 billion, the company has a total of 132,276K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,364 M while annual income is 466,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,277 M while its latest quarter income was 31,000 K.