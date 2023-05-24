Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) volume exceeds 0.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) stock priced at $15.99, down -0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.21 and dropped to $15.90 before settling in for the closing price of $15.98. BNL’s price has ranged from $14.98 to $22.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 17.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.60%. With a float of $160.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 103,800. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 6,200 shares at a rate of $16.74, taking the stock ownership to the 157,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,982 for $16.72, making the entire transaction worth $100,019. This insider now owns 152,256 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 31.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Looking closely at Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.34. However, in the short run, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.12. Second resistance stands at $16.32. The third major resistance level sits at $16.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.50.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.00 billion, the company has a total of 187,204K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 407,510 K while annual income is 122,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 118,990 K while its latest quarter income was 39,300 K.